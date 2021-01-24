Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched on January 25

E-version of voter card to be launched on January 25

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address

  Jan 24 2021
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 18:00 ist
Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer.

The e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.

"Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters," a Commission statement said on Sunday.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address.

The e-version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past few years, January 25 is also observed as National Voters' Day. 

