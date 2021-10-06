DPIIT notifies 100% FDI in telecom

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 15:37 ist
Representative image. Credit iStock Photo

The government on Tuesday notified its decision to permit 100 per cent FDI under automatic route in the telecom services sector.

In a press note, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said foreign investment in telecom services will be subject to the condition of Press Note 3 of 2020.

Accordingly, cases requiring prior government approval under the provisions of Press Note 3 will continue to be in place.

As per the Press Note 3, an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government route. 

DPIIT
FDI
Telecom
India News

