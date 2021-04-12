Dr Batra's to offer free homeopathy treatment to 50,000 people in 2021

Indian homeopathy brand Dr Batra’s has decided to give free treatment to 50,000 persons this year.The announcement comes at a time when India is reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Making the announcement, Mukesh Batra, Founder, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, said, “We promise to provide free homeopathic treatment to over 50,000 underprivileged patients this year. Additionally, as we battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, we will also be distributing free doses of Arsenic Album 30 to patients who visit the clinics.”

The announcement was made at the online release of ‘Healing People, Changing Lives’, a coffee table book by Dr Batra, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto and Sharad Marathe, Chairman, AYUSH Taskforce.

“Homeopathy has always been thought of in a way that it is not evidence-based. But life doesn’t always come with evidence first, for example, gravity was always experienced but its evidence came into being when an apple fell on Newton’s head. So, even though evidence-based science is of course important, homeopaths need to lead with experience and the evidence will follow in the due course of time,” said Bajaj.

“I believe it is time India is put on the world map for its healthcare which has quality and is cost-effective and homeopathy is a very big way to do it. Covid-19 has actually given us an opportunity to help make a breakthrough in the homeopathic world.”

“As leaders in the field of homeopathy in India, I am delighted to present Healing People, Changing Lives that is an amalgamation of rare and difficult to treat cases that our team of over 400 doctors across 7 countries has treated successfully. As a contribution to the field of homeopathy, we will also be distributing copies of the book to medical libraries, institutions and colleges across the country,” he said.