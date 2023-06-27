Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb is Kerala's new DGP

IPS officer Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb has been appointed as the new DGP of Kerala, according to ANI.
Dr V Venu, Additional Secretary of Home Department, will be the new Chief Secretary of Kerala.
More details are awaited.
