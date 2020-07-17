Dr Shivcharan, who complained of faulty PPEs in Amritsar, suspended

Government Medical College (GMC) Amritsar’s medicine department head and Covid-19 Nodal officer, Dr. Shivcharan was suspended days after he secured a stay order against his transfer.

According to reports, he is the central figure who raised questions about the quality of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits purchased by the administration.

The alleged scam in the procurement of PPE kits, in which high ranking officials from GMC Amristsar and Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) are accused, is currently being investigated. Healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses, accused the administration of procuring almost 2,000 sub-standard PPE kits and paid almost 41 lakh rupees for them when according to them, they should not have cost more than 7 lakh rupees.

Dr. Shivcharan was transferred to Patiala after being accused of “not coordinating with his seniors.”

While Dr. Shivcharan has been suspended, no action has been taken against those accused in the PPE kit scam.

“It is informed that PPE being supplied to the residents/faculty/other paramedical employees attending patients in the high-risk zone does not cover the whole body. The body cover/gown does not cover the whole body and the wearer of the PPE is not fully protected. Also, there is no N-95 mask in this kit and there are no full shoe covers. This is for your information and necessary action please,” he wrote in his complaint to the then Principal Sujata Sharma, regarding the PPE kits.

It appears there was an internal disagreement between Sharma and Dr. Shivcharan as well. When Sharma warned doctors to wear PPEs to be eligible for benefits under the Accidental Loss of Life Due to the Covid-19 Related Duty Scheme, Dr. Shivcharan accused her of hurting the morale of employees.

“Doctors and staff of the medicine department have been working tirelessly to fight Covid-19. They have been fighting at the forefront against this pandemic…You have also written about accidental policy and it has also disappointed the doctors and the staff. Being head of the institute, you should make efforts to boost the morale of staff instead of hurting it,” he wrote.