Draft Environment Impact Assessment rules legitimise illegality: Jairam Ramesh

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh has registered his “strongest objections” to the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification 2020 pointing out that it had provisions for granting post-facto green approvals for development projects.

“Environmental regulation is not an unnecessary burden but an essential obligation for the health and welfare of our people and sustainable development,” Ramesh said in a letter to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Ramesh objected to the draft EIA notification 2020 on five grounds, pointing out that it allowed post-facto approvals which was against the principle of assessment and public participation prior to environment clearance and had provision that will routinely legitimise illegality.

“It reduces public participation in all steps of the environment clearance process by lessening the notice period for public hearing and doing away with them with a large category of projects and does away with environment impact assessment altogether in very many cases of expansion,” he added.

Ramesh said it increased the validity of environment clearances allowing projects to “secure” land for long duration even when they are not constructed.

“This promotes land grab, not development and gives the Union government full powers to appoint State Environmental Impact Assessment Authorities. This is yet another nail in the coffin of cooperative federalism,” he said.

“The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha very recently in his characteristic style said nature plus culture is equal to future. I am marking a copy of this letter to him as well so as to let him know how the equation he has so rightly and nicely formulated will be thrown out of the window if the draft EIA Notification 2020 becomes a reality,” Ramesh said.