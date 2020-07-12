DRDO makes cooling jackets for medical professionals to cope with heat

Special jackets filled with liquid have been introduced by Jodhpur Health Department for lab technicians, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Marketing Officer Dr Balwant Manda said, “These jackets that are to be worn inside PPE kits have been designed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation). The liquid in the jacket helps in keeping the body cool and cope up with heat.”

Currently, there are over 23,000 positive cases in Rajasthan. India has crossed over 8.5 lakh coronavirus cases.