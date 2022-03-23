DRI nabs 3 for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.40 cr hidden in rectums

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested three passengers at Ahmedabad International Airport for smuggling gold in the form of capsules weighing 2.6 kg worth Rs1.40 crore from Dubai. The passengers, said to be part of a gold smuggling racket from Chennai, had hidden the capsules in their rectums. They were sent to judicial custody.

Officials said that based on specific intelligence, DRI and Customs officials intercepted three passengers including two males and a female who had landed from Dubai on March 20. During interrogation, the passengers admitted they were carrying the gold capsules concealed in their bodies.

"Thereafter, the examination of the passengers was carried out and 9 egg-size black coated capsules containing gold in paste form were recovered from the body of the three passengers. Further, upon X-rays examination of the passengers, two more capsules were found concealed inside the body of one of the male passengers which were subsequently recovered," DRI officials said in a note.

DRI recovered 11 capsules of 99 per cent purity gold weighing 2661.800 grams having a market value of Rs1.40 crores. "Evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation revealed that all the three passengers were working as a carrier for a gold smuggling syndicate that operates mainly from Chennai/Trichy. The passengers took a flight to Dubai from Trichy and booked the return flight for Ahmedabad in order to avoid the suspicion of the authorities," DRI note stated.

Based on its recent cases, DRI believes that "the foreign origin gold is being smuggled mostly in the paste form as it is very difficult to detect the concealed gold through metal detectors. With this modus operandi, the pure form of gold is then extracted from the paste by melting and chemical process."

Check out DH's latest videos