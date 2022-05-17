Drone piloting course fees to get cheaper: Scindia

Drone piloting course fees to get cheaper as more schools open, says Scindia

Drones are used in mining surveys, land surveys, agriculture, defence, warehousing, among others

IANS
IANS,
  • May 17 2022, 18:31 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 18:49 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Courses for drone piloting will get cheaper as the number of training institutes will increase in the coming days, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Scindia said this while addressing a virtual interactive session with various stakeholders in the drone space, including the farmers.

At present, there are 23 civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified schools for drone pilot training.

With the increase in number of schools in the next few months, he said fees for the same too would eventually decrease.

Drones are used in mining surveys, land surveys, agriculture, defence, warehousing, among others. The new-age technology aims to bring in efficiency and cost-effectiveness and help overcome logistical challenges.

Drones are also used to deliver services to last mile regions.

Separately, at this year's 'Beating Retreat' ceremony held at Vijay Chowk, which marked the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, a novel drone show with a swarm of around 1,000 indigenously developed drones of nearly 10 minutes duration was the the major attraction among the visitors.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Ministry
Drones

What's Brewing

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 