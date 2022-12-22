Drone shot down by BSF along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

A drone that entered into India from Pakistan has been shot down near the international border in Punjab by the Border Security Force (BSF), an officer said Thursday.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by firing at 8 pm on Wednesday near the Harbhajan border post in the Ferozepur sector of Tarn Taran district.
BSF troops fired "heavily" taking aim of the drone. It was was recovered lying in a farmland on Thursday morning when a search of the area was conducted, a BSF spokesperson said.
The search is continuing to find if the drone dropped any consignment, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Christmas cakes, wine and family
Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77
Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN
Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?
Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45
NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars
DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on
Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?