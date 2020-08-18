Drop in Covid-19 cases and deaths in last five days 'reassuring', says Centre

The last five consecutive days witnessed a slow but gradual decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country as well as a drop in the death toll, offering a thin silver lining amidst the pandemic gloom as the number of Covid-19 infections raced past the 27 lakh mark.

On August 13, the number of new cases was more than 64,000. The number came down to 63,000 plus on the subsequent two days and dipped further to 57,000 on August 16. On August 17, India recorded 55,000 plus new cases.

Similarly the death toll was 1,003 on August 13. It came down to 996 on Aug 14; 944 on Aug 15; 941 on Aug 16 and 876 on Aug 17.

"The downward trend in deaths and fresh cases are reassuring but the time span is too small to make any interpretation. There is no reason to lower our guards,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said here on Tuesday.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

There is also a decline in the weekly positivity rates since July end. It was 10.94% in the last week of July (between July 29 and Aug 4), which was lowered to 9.52% (Aug 5-11) and further to 7.72% (Aug 12-18). Previously in the first three weeks of July, the positive rate decreased from 10.03% to 9.03% before rising a bit at the end of the month.

"Numbers are reassuring because they are stable despite a huge increase in the tests as more than 9 lakh tests are being conducted daily. However, it does not mean that challenges are over,” said NITI Ayog member V K Paul.

Asked about the introduction of on-demand testing of Covid-19, Paul said a decision would soon be taken after reviewing the existing strategy. At the moment, the plan is to cross the one-million mark in Covid-19 testing.

On the vaccine trial, he said the ongoing phase-I/II trial of the two indigenous vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila were progressing well and the results might be expected in four to six weeks.

A phase-III trial of a third vaccine (Oxford University-Serum Institute of India-AstraZeneca product) would commence in a day or two. However, being a phase-III trial, it would take more time.

With the government permitting export of personal protective equipment and ventilators, Bhusan said Indian companies exported 23 lakh PPE kits in June 15 lakh kits in August so far. The recipient countries are UK, USA, UAE, Senegal and Slovenia.

Data on ventilators was yet to be compiled as the Director General of Foreign Trade issued the export notification only on August 4, he added.