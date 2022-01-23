Drop proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules: M K Stalin to PM Modi

Opposing the proposed amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the proposals strike at the “very root” of state autonomy while arguing that the Union cannot “usurp an existing provision” to the disadvantage of the state in a federal polity.

In a strongly-worded two-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Stalin said neither the bureaucracy nor the state governments, the two important stakeholders in this “serious issue”, welcome the move for amendment as they tend to weaken the “core principles” on which the country has been “painstakingly built over the past 75 glorious years.”

“Demolition is easy, but reconstruction has always been a long process,” Stalin said in the letter, invoking independent India’s first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who envisioned the “steel frame of India” which has the independence to speak out its mind, which has a sense of security, where their rights and privileges are secured.

“I request you to drop these proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 instead engage with state governments to further strengthen the federal spirit of the nation and take forward the noble ideas of our forefathers with reference to the steel frame as enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” the Chief Minister said.

Tamil Nadu is the latest to join the growing list of states that have risen in opposition to the proposed amendment to the rules. Stalin said the new rules would cause “irreparable damage” to the spirit of cooperative federalism that exist between the Union and the states and result in the concentration of powers with the Union Government.

On one of the proposed provisions that will empower the Centre to unilaterally draft the services of officers without their consent and sans concurrence from the state governments, Stalin said the move will certainly demoralize and destabilise the steel frame of bureaucracy in India.

“If implemented, the All India Service Officers would be spending their career under perpetual fear of being penalized by Union Government at any time. This does not augur well for the developmental path being vigorously pursued by our country. I am sure, you will agree that civil servants must be allowed to work with a free mind and stay apolitical,” he said.

The “ramifications are ominous”, Stalin said, and added that the Union Government’s “hasty eagerness” in bringing about such drastic changes in the basic structures of the system of the country without going through the consultative process is once again “grossly violative of the federal structure of the nation.”

Stalin said the new proposal will “eventually destroy” the uniqueness of All India Services, a basic feature of the Indian Constitution. While the Central services are fully administered by the Union, the idea of All India Services has served the nation well and stood the test of time through a cordial working relationship between the Union and states, he added.

Highlighting that many state governments are “woefully short” of officers at specific seniorities, primarily due to the wrong cadre management policies followed by the Union Government, he said the state governments solely depend on the limited pool of IAS officers available in the state.

“The proposed amendments would adversely affect not only the character and functioning of bureaucracy, but also complicate the cadre management in the states per se. Moreover, this will have a cascading effect on the administration of the state with a direct bearing on the welfare of the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also complained that the Union Government’s lateral entry recruitment has also affected the morale of the officers who seek “deputation on their own willingness.”

He also asked the Union Government to positively reconstruct the working and service conditions for All India Service officers through a transparent empanelment process and by ensuring professional space and independence instead of “imposing restrictive provisions to usurp the powers of states.”

