Droupadi Murmu crosses majority mark to win Presidential polls

Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 20:34 ist

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.

In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.

