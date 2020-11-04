Drug seizure: NCB questions Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash on Wednesday appeared before the NCB for questioning in connection with the seizure of Hashish from her residence here last month, an official said.

Prakash was seen entering the NCB office in south Mumbai at 12.15 pm.

An official said Prakash's questioning was still on.

On October 27, a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, had seized 1.8 gram Hashish from Versova residence of Prakash.

Prakash had been summoned earlier but she remained untraceable as her mobile phone was switched off, the official said.

Meanwhile, KWAN talent management agency, which claims to represent leading actors, has clarified that Prakash was no longer associated with it.

"Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of theartists that the agency represent including Deepika Padukone," KWAN co-founder and CEO Vijay Subramaniam said in a statement.

He said the ongoing investigations are against Karishma Prakash as an individual.