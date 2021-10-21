Drugs case: NCB records actor Ananya Panday's statement; to call her on Friday again

While Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan visited his son in the high-security Arthur Road undertrial prison as he failed to secure bail in the Cordelia cruise rave party case, the Narcotics Control Bureau widened its net and called actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey for investigations.

Ananya (22), who has acted in films like ‘Student of the Year 2’ and ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’, was grilled for two-and-a-half-hours at the NCB’s Ballard Estate office on Thursday and has been asked to appear once again on Friday.

A team of NCB visited her home in Bandra and took some electronic devices and summoned her - apparently based on the WhatsApp chat with Aryan Khan (23).

In fact, Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana Khan is known to be friends with Ananya Pandey.

Read | Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended, Bombay HC to hear bail next week

Ananya was seen entering the NCB office along with her father Chunky Pandey, an actor who has made a mark in Bollywood as well as Bangladeshi film industry.

“Just because anyone is being questioned does not mean that he or she is an accused…even suspects and witnesses are called for investigations,” said a NCB official as a NCB team left the home of Pandeys.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the NCB after a rave party on board cruise ship Cordelia was busted while it was cast off from Mumbai for a voyage to Goa.

Maneshinde mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, seeking an urgent hearing on Friday. However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared on behalf of NCB, sought time.

“The hearing would now be next Tuesday,” Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told reporters in Mumbai. A total of 20 persons have been arrested so far in this cruise ship case.

All the accused have been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Aryan Khan’s appeal for bail has been rejected by the Esplanade Magistrate Court and the Special NDPS Court.

Meanwhile, a team of NCB visited Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan at Bandra.

However, when the news of the raid on SRK’s home spread like wildfire, NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede came out with a clarification. “A team of NCB visited Mannat seeking certain material related to the investigation of the case involving Aryan Khan by following due procedure of notice. It wasn’t a raid as erroneously reported in certain sections/channels of media,” he said.

The developments come a day after a Special NDPS Court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, the Esplanade Magistrate’s Court extended his judicial custody till October 30.

Check out DH's latest videos