Drugs on cruise case: Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Besides Aryan Khan, his friend and social media influencer Arbaaz Merchant and model-designer Munmum Dhamecha were also granted bail.

Justice Nitin Sombre of the Bombay High Court granted the bail to the trio after three days of hearing.

“The court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha,” said senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, who appeared for the star kid.

“The detailed order of the court would be available tomorrow,” said Rohatgi.

While senior counsel Amit Desai appeared for Arbaaz, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh represented Munmun.

“God is great,” said senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who was the advocate-on-record for Aryan.

Once the order is available, it would be taken to the Arthur Road prison for formalities of Aryan's release.

