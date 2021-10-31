Drugs-on-cruise case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

Cruise drugs case: Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

Her co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, who is lodged at the Arthur Road jail, is yet to be released

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 31 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 12:44 ist
Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on Oct. 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship. Credit: PTI File Photo

Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha was released from the Byculla women's jail here on Sunday, three days after she was granted bail in the cruise drugs case in which she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

The Bombay High Court had on Thursday granted bail to her along with co-accused Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant.

On Friday afternoon, the HC made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

Also read: Will probe Wankhede's caste certificate allegations if complaint is received: Maharashtra minister

The release order of Dhamecha was put in the bail box outside the Byculla jail late Saturday evening after the bond process was completed.

Dhamecha's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan on Sunday said, "She has been released from the jail after completion of all the legal formalities. We are now going to file an application before the NCB seeking permission to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there."

Her co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, who is lodged at the Arthur Road jail, is yet to be released.

Aryan Khan, who was also lodged in the Arthur Road jail following arrest in the case, returned home on Saturday.

The HC had in its detailed order asked Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha to appear before the NCB's Mumbai office every Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

On October 2, the NCB had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. 

