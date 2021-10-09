Drugs case: Imtiyaz Khatri summoned following NCB raids

Drugs seizure case: Film producer Imtiyaz Khatri summoned following NCB raids

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2021, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 10:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it on Saturday in Mumbai.

The summon came after it conducted raids at the residence and office of film producer in the Bandra area of Mumbai in connection with the cruise ship raid case.

Check out latest videos from DH:

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
NCB

Related videos

What's Brewing

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

 