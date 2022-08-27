Dubai-bound IndiGo flight receives hoax bomb threat

Dubai-bound IndiGo flight receives hoax bomb threat call

An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 27 2022, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 11:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bomb threat call received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday turned out to be a hoax, authorities said.

Following the anonymous call received at the police control room, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the IndiGo aircraft, airport officials said. However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7:20 am will proceed towards its destination later in the day, officials added.

Around 170 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation. An inquiry was on to trace the caller.

