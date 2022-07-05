Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) on Tuesday after developing a technical fault.

All passengers on board were safe, news agency ANI reported.

