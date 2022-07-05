SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 05 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 13:12 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) on Tuesday after developing a technical fault.

All passengers on board were safe, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Spicejet
India News
Delhi
Dubai
Pakistan

