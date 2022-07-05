Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) on Tuesday after developing a technical fault.
SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault. All passengers on board are safe. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E2VlfQOgdW
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022
All passengers on board were safe, news agency ANI reported.
More details awaited.
