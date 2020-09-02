Duraimurugan and Baalu to be new GS and Treasurer of DMK

Senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan and T R Baalu are likely to be elected as new general secretary and treasurer of the party unanimously during elections at the General Council meet scheduled on September 9.

Duraimurugan, who had shrugged shoulders with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and a close aide of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, will replace K Anbazhagan as General Secretary of the party, if elected.

Anbazhagan, a fellow traveller of Karunanidhi and the eternal no.2 in the DMK, died on March 7. With incumbent treasurer Duraimurugan likely to be elected as General Secretary, he has already resigned his current post.

Former Union Minister T R Baalu is likely to step into Duraimurugan’s shoes as the treasurer of the party as it braces itself to face the crucial 2021 assembly polls. While filing of nominations will close on September 4, elections, if necessary, will be held on September 9 when the General Council meets for the first time via video conference in its 70 years.

However, sources said, only one nomination will be filed for each post, ensuring unanimous election for both the posts.

DMK’s General Council is the highest policy-making body of the party and members of the GC elect President, General Secretary and Treasurer. The GC meet also comes as the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu heats up with just eight months to go for the crucial assembly elections in the state.

The GC was to meet in March but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. There is also a possibility of changes within the organisation being discussed during the GC meeting.