During current crisis, Uddhav Thackeray was repeatedly told not to quit: Report

During the current political crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was twice told not to resign by a senior alliance leader, sources told NDTV.

While the senior alliance leader isn't named, it is known that NCP leader Sharad Pawar held multiple meetings with Thackeray in recent days.

The sources said that Thackeray considered resigning on June 21 when Eknath Shinde moved to Surat with 21 MLAs and went incommunicado. The resignation was set to be announced via Facebook Live on that day. "But he was persuaded not to quit by the biggest leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance," the sources told NDTV.

Thackeray wanted to quit once more the next day and called a meeting about it but the unnamed senior leader stepped in again and told the chief minister to not give up and to approach the problem calmly and strategically, sources said.

During his Facebook Live, Thackeray said, "I will quit if even one rebel comes to me and complains to me in person." He added that his resignation was ready.

Hours later, Thackeray and his family moved out of the CM's residence in Mumbai and moved into his family home 'Mantoshree'.

Despite Thackeray's appeals, Shinde and the rebels moved to Guwahati and have been camped out there ever since.