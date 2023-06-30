During Delhi Metro ride, PM advises students to make digital payments

During Delhi Metro ride, PM advises students to use UPI

Modi said people across the world are surprised when they learn that one can manage in India without cash.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 30 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 22:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi, in New Delhi, Friday, June 30, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

During his Delhi Metro ride on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students to make cashless payments and share their experiences through blogs.

The prime minister travelled by metro to attend the valedictory ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations. Officials shared pictures of him travelling in a train, sitting with commuters, including students, and interacting with them.

While interacting with students, Modi said people across the world are surprised when they learn that one can manage in India without cash, if they have a mobile to make digital payments.

Also Read | 'Detained inside our flats ahead of Modi's DU visit,' claim AISA activists; police deny charge

In a video shared on Twitter by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Modi says, "Have any of you experimented with this -- not having a single penny in your pockets for seven days?" The students replied in the affirmative.

"You should share your experiences on your blog. People get surprised when I tell people across the world that you can manage here without having cash and just having your mobile," the prime minister said.

Union Minister Vaishnaw tweeted, "Let''s all try this for 7 days. #DigitalIndia #UPI."

Modi boarded the train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and deboarded at Vishwavidyalaya metro station on the Yellow Line.

He attended the closing ceremony of the Delhi University''s centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

