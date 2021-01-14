Dushyant Dave resigns as SCBA president

Dushyant Dave resigns as SCBA president

He pointed out that the term of the body has already come to an end in his resignation letter

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 22:21 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave has resigned as Supreme Court Bar Association president, apparently after differences emerged over the selection of an agency for conducting virtual polls for electing new office bearers of the body.

"Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue at your leader and so I hereby tender my resignation from the post of the President of the SCBA with immediate effect," he said in a letter to the executive committee.

The elections of the SCBA were tentatively scheduled for January 29, 2021, via online mode due to Covid-19 situation. Some members of the executive committee wanted the election through physical mode, while some others objected to the selection of a particular agency for holding polls through virtual mode.

"We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the election committee due to reservations held by some of you. I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the president in these circumstances will be morally wrong," he said in his letter. 

