Dutch MP, Bollywood comes in support for Nupur Sharma

The SC on Friday had said that Nupur Sharma 'set the country on fire' with her profane remarks about the Prophet Muhammad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 15:59 ist

From the Dutch Prime Minister to Indian celebrities on Saturday expressed solidarity with the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after the Supreme Court slammed her for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The SC on Friday had said that Nupur Sharma "set the country on fire" with her profane remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. The court used harsh remarks while declaring that she must apologise to the nation. She was accused of damaging the social fabric and also blamed as the sole reason behind the brutal Udaipur tailor murder.

Soon, Dutch MP Geert Wilders, a far-right politician, backed Nupur Sharma and said in a tweet “She should never apologize for speaking the truth about #Muhammad

Wilders has previously come to Nupur Sharma’s aide through tweets expressing support.

"It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP for speaking the truth about #ProphetMuhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?" he tweeted on June 6.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also criticised the Supreme Court’s remarks and took to Twitter to say that “Today judiciary has taken away our #rightToLife”

“This will set an unfortunate precedence”, read another one of his tweets.

Swara Bhaskar, who has never shied away from expressing her opinions, blamed political leaders and Journalist Navika Kumar for the upheaval. “But blaming only #NupurSharma is a cop out- We all know the leaders who started it..” read her tweet

​Taking a dig at the Supreme Court, actor Anupam Kher tweeted “Do something honourable about your HONOUR!”

​Author Shefali Vaidya chimed her support by saying “So the highest court in the country basically doesn’t care that an Indian citizen, #NupurSharma has received multiple credible death threats. They are trampling all over the fundamental right to life. Unbelievable.”​

​Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said in his tweet:

 

