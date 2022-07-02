Dutch MP, Bollywood comes in support for Nupur Sharma

From the Dutch Prime Minister to Indian celebrities on Saturday expressed solidarity with the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after the Supreme Court slammed her for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The SC on Friday had said that Nupur Sharma "set the country on fire" with her profane remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. The court used harsh remarks while declaring that she must apologise to the nation. She was accused of damaging the social fabric and also blamed as the sole reason behind the brutal Udaipur tailor murder.

Soon, Dutch MP Geert Wilders, a far-right politician, backed Nupur Sharma and said in a tweet “She should never apologize for speaking the truth about #Muhammad”

I thought India had no sharia courts. She should never apologize for speaking the truth about #Muhammad. She is not responsible for Udaipur. Radical intolerant jihadi Muslims are responsible and nobody else. NupurSharma is a hero. #NupurSharma #IsupportNupurSharma — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) July 1, 2022

Wilders has previously come to Nupur Sharma’s aide through tweets expressing support.

"It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP for speaking the truth about #ProphetMuhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?" he tweeted on June 6.

Today Judiciary has taken away our #RightToLife If something happens to her, whose lose tongue would be responsible? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 1, 2022

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also criticised the Supreme Court’s remarks and took to Twitter to say that “Today judiciary has taken away our #rightToLife”

Today Judiciary has taken away our #RightToLife If something happens to her, whose lose tongue would be responsible? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 1, 2022

“This will set an unfortunate precedence”, read another one of his tweets.

This will set an unfortunate precedence. Our civilisation has always suffered because of the wrong judgements we made. Starting from Gandhi’s open support to Khilafat Movement. https://t.co/8pB1wu8KDq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 1, 2022

Swara Bhaskar, who has never shied away from expressing her opinions, blamed political leaders and Journalist Navika Kumar for the upheaval. “But blaming only #NupurSharma is a cop out- We all know the leaders who started it..” read her tweet

She sounds like a vile person,

But blaming only #NupurSharma is a cop out- We all know the leaders who started it, fanned it, won elections off it & the ecosystem that kept it alive.

Hate is a .. India Is burning in it now! Oh, also Hi @navikakumar @TimesNow having fun? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 1, 2022

​Taking a dig at the Supreme Court, actor Anupam Kher tweeted “Do something honourable about your HONOUR!”

​

Your Honour! Do something honourable about your HONOUR! — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 1, 2022

​Author Shefali Vaidya chimed her support by saying “So the highest court in the country basically doesn’t care that an Indian citizen, #NupurSharma has received multiple credible death threats. They are trampling all over the fundamental right to life. Unbelievable.”​

So the highest court in the country basically doesn’t care that an Indian citizen, #NupurSharma has received multiple credible death threats. They are trampling all over the fundamental right to life. Unbelievable. — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) July 1, 2022

​Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said in his tweet: