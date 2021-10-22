DVAC team conducts searches against ex-AIADMK minister

DVAC sleuths conduct searches in assets case against ex-AIADMK minister

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 22 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Searches were held on Friday by vigilance sleuths here and in Salem in connection with a case of Rs 27.22 crore disproportionate assets against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

In Chennai, the searches were held in the residence of a former personal assistant to Vijayabaskar, in the office of a property developer, and another person.

The raid was conducted in a hospital in Salem, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

The searches were carried out after obtaining a warrant from a court in Pudukottai, the agency added. A case was filed by the DVAC on October 17 against Vijayabaskar, for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore.

The following day, searches were held in 50 locations in the state. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
India News
DVAC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

 