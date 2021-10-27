EAC-PM reconstituted, Debroy retained as chairman

EAC-PM reconstituted, Bibek Debroy retained as chairman

Apart from Debroy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah and Sajid Chinoy have been retained as part-time members

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 21:13 ist
PM Narendra Modi file photo. Credit: AFP Photo

The government Wednesday reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for another two years retaining Bibek Debroy as its chairman.

While Rakesh Mohan, Poonam Gupta and TT Ram Mohan have been appointed as its new part-time members, V Anantha Nageswaran has been dropped.

Apart from Debroy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah and Sajid Chinoy have been retained as part-time members.

“The Prime Minister has approved the reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an official notification.

The council has been tasked with analysing any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister, according to its terms of reference. It can also take up issues of macro-economic importance suo motu.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Economic Advisory Council
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

 