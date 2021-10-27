EAC-PM reconstituted, Bibek Debroy retained as chairman

The government Wednesday reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for another two years retaining Bibek Debroy as its chairman.

While Rakesh Mohan, Poonam Gupta and TT Ram Mohan have been appointed as its new part-time members, V Anantha Nageswaran has been dropped.

Apart from Debroy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah and Sajid Chinoy have been retained as part-time members.

“The Prime Minister has approved the reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an official notification.

The council has been tasked with analysing any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister, according to its terms of reference. It can also take up issues of macro-economic importance suo motu.

