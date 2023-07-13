Jaishankar meets Russia's Lavrov in Indonesia

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in Indonesia

In June, Jaishankar met Lavrov during the BRICS summit in South Africa.

PTI
PTI, Jakarta,
  • Jul 13 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 13:55 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and discussed bilateral economic issues and matters related to the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar met Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Ministerial in the Indonesian capital.

"Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

Read | EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from ASEAN grouping in Indonesia

In June, Jaishankar met Lavrov during the BRICS summit in South Africa.

In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing displeasure in the West over the procurement in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India's economic engagement with Russia has been on a major upswing in the last one year, largely due to its procurement of discounted Russian oil.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S Jaishankar
India News
World news
Sergey Lavrov
ASEAN

Related videos

What's Brewing

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 