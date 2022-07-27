EAM Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan from Thursday

EAM Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 09:54 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Uzbek capital Tashkent on a two-day visit beginning Thursday to attend a foreign ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and their Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto are also expected to attend the SCO meet.

It is expected that Jaishankar will have bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts from the SCO nations including Wang and Lavrov.

Announcing Jaishankar's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the SCO foreign ministers' meeting will deliberate on the SCO summit in September scheduled for September 15-16 in Samarkand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Uzbekistan to attend the summit.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Uzbekistan on July 28-29 at the invitation of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers," the MEA said in a statement.

"The meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State on September 15-16 in Samarkand," it said.

The MEA said the foreign ministers will review ongoing cooperation in the expansion of the SCO and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern.

S Jaishankar
India News
Uzbekistan
World news

