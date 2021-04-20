EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss security issues in Afghanistan, Myanmar

Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan security with Blinken

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  Apr 20 2021, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 07:00 ist
Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters photo.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Tony Blinken on Monday discussed on phone bilateral and regional issues including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and climate change.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship. We discussed regional security issues of mutual concern in Afghanistan and Burma and global challenges such as climate change,” Blinken said in a tweet.

“Conversation covered recent developments in India’s immediate and extended neighbourhood. Exchanged views on the UNSC agenda. Also discussed issues pertaining to our health cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a separate tweet.

Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

The two leaders agreed to close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan, Price said.

They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar, he added.

“Blinken and Jaishankar discussed US-India cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and other global challenges and pledged to remain in close contact on these and other issues of mutual concern,” Price said.

