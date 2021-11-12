EAM meets US Congress delegation, discusses developments in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday had a meeting with a visiting delegation of the American Congress, led by Senator John Cornyn, who recently argued that President Joe Biden’s administration should grant India a waiver from the United States sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Jaishankar and the visiting American Congress members discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific, where India and the United States forged a coalition with Japan and Australia to counter the geopolitical influence of China.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban of late returned to power taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops by the US and its NATO allies.

“Pleased to meet US Congress Delegation led by Sen @JohnCornyn today in New Delhi. A productive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and regional issues, including Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar posted on Twitter.

New Delhi is hosting the American congressional delegation just shortly after three US Senators introduced a proposed amendment to the National Defence Authorization Act 2022 to make it difficult for the Biden Administration or the successive dispensations in Washington DC to impose the CAATSA sanctions on India for procuring S-400 Triumf missile defence system.

Three Republican Party’s Senators – Ted Cruz, Todd Young and Roger Marshall – introduced the proposed amendment to the NDAA 2022, seeking to make it mandatory for the US President to certify to an appropriate committee of the American Congress before imposing the CAATSA sanctions on India, Japan or Australia – the partners of the US in Quad – that the particular country had failed to cooperate with the US in “security matters critical” to the “strategic interests” of the US.

Cornyn, who is leading the American Congress delegation visiting New Delhi, also pointed out that India had substantially lessened its reliance on Russia for military hardware and had shown interest to buy more weapons from the US and hence should not be placed under the CAATSA sanctions.

Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, said during a visit to New Delhi last month that India’s decision to buy S-400 Triumf missile defence systems from Russia was a “problem” in the relationship between New Delhi and Washington D.C., as it was not in the security interests of anyone. She, however, said that the US and India shared a strong partnership and the two nations would hopefully be able to address the issue and resolve it through bilateral talks, just as they dealt with other problems in the relations.

The US hinted on several occasions in the past that New Delhi’s S-400 missile deal with Moscow could threaten future US-India defence cooperation and put India at risk of sanctions under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

India in October 2018 inked a $ 5.4 billion deal to buy five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile systems from Almaz-Antey Corporation of Russia and is expecting the delivery to start by the end of this year.

The US Congress had in July 2017 passed the CAATSA to impose sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. The then US President Donald Trump had signed it into law in August 2017 and its scope had been further expanded in October 2017.

Section 231 of the CAATSA mandates secondary sanctions to any nation entering into high-value deals to procure military hardware from Russia.

