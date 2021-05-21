EAM S Jaishankar to visit US from May 24-28

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States from May 24-28, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
Jaishankar had met his US counterpart for the first time earlier this month in London, during the G7 meet to discuss the Covid-19 situation in India, Indo-Pacific relations and climate issues.
More to follow...
