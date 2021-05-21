EAM S Jaishankar to visit US from May 24-28

EAM S Jaishankar to visit US from May 24-28

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 12:09 ist
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters Photo

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States from May 24-28, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Jaishankar had met his US counterpart for the first time earlier this month in London, during the G7 meet to discuss the Covid-19 situation in India, Indo-Pacific relations and climate issues.

More to follow...

US
India
S Jaishankar

