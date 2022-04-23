'Earning money ok, but don't pocket entire amount'

Earning money ok, but don't pocket the entire amount, says UP minister to official

Singh, who holds the Jal Shakti and Flood Control portfolio, was in Garautha region, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters to inspect the irrigation projects

PTI
PTI, Jhansi,
  • Apr 23 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 22:40 ist

Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday slammed an official when he found dirt in a canal during inspection saying “pocketing” the entire fund was not right.

“Earning money is not bad, but pocketing the entire cash is (Paisa kamana koi buri baat nahi hai, poora ka poora paisa dakar jana buri baat hai),” Singh said rebuking the official.

Singh, who holds the Jal Shakti and Flood Control portfolio, was in the Garautha region, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters to inspect the irrigation projects.

"The aim of the government is that water reaches the farm of the poor,” he said before pulling up the official.

Singh was unrelenting even when the official offered to inquire into the matter.

"What do you inquire? You just see. Crores of rupees come, but the canals are not cleaned,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Swatantra Dev Singh
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 