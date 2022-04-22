Earth Day about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth: PM Modi

Earth Day about showing gratitude to Mother Earth: Modi

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 12:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Earth Day is about expressing gratitude to "Mother Earth" for her kindness and reiterating one's commitment to care for the planet.

Modi also posted a clip of his past remarks about India's traditional regard for the environment.

In the clip, he said it is the responsibility of every generation to conserve the environment.

