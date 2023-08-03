Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Andaman islands

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Andaman islands

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Aug 03 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 11:23 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

Also read | Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Andaman Islands

The earthquake took place at 4.17 am, and the depth of the quake was 61 km, the seismology centre said.

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts in the world, and earthquakes frequently hit the archipelago.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Earthquake
Andaman

Related videos

What's Brewing

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

 