Earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Jul 17 2020, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 12:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andaman & Nicobar islands
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 