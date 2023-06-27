1 dead, 4 hurt in clash between two groups in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

One person was killed and four others suffered bullet injuries after a clash broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar's Gitaldaha in West Bengal on Tuesday morning, reported ANI.

West Bengal | A clash broke out between two groups in Gitaldaha, Cooch Behar this morning. As per info, 5 people have received bullet injuries, of which one Babu Hoque has died. The situation is peaceful. Police present on the spot: Sumit Kumar SP, Cooch Behar pic.twitter.com/Zxb9rAmOdq — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

The deceased has been identified as Babu Hoque.

Police personnel are present at the spot and the situation is now peaceful, Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar told the news agency.

More details are awaited.