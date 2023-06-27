1 dead, 4 hurt in clash between two groups in Bengal

1 dead, 4 hurt in clash between two groups in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Police personnel are present at the spot and the situation is now peaceful, Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar said.

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 27 2023, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 09:49 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

One person was killed and four others suffered bullet injuries after a clash broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar's Gitaldaha in West Bengal on Tuesday morning, reported ANI.

The deceased has been identified as Babu Hoque.

Police personnel are present at the spot and the situation is now peaceful, Cooch Behar SP Sumit Kumar told the news agency. 

More details are awaited. 

West Bengal
India News

