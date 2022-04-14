1 killed, 10 injured as two groups clash in Odisha

1 killed, 10 injured as two groups clash in Odisha's Nayagarh

The fight escalated as some youths of Deulapalli allegedly kidnapped one Navin Parida of Durgaprasad village, and hacked him to death

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

One person was killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Sindhuria village in Nayagarh Town police station area during 'Danda Jatra', a local festival, they said. The people of Durgaprasad and Deulapalli villages took out processions with their deities on the occasion, and soon an altercation started between the two groups near a Shiva temple, police said.

The fight escalated as some youths of Deulapalli allegedly kidnapped one Navin Parida of Durgaprasad village, and hacked him to death, they said.

As police rushed to the spot to control the situation, the mob started hurling stones, they added.

Six people and four police personnel were injured in the violence. All of them were taken to the district hospital.

Additional forces were later sent to the spot, which brought the situation under control, Additional Superintendent of Police Umakanta Samal said.

Parida's body was found near a pond in Deulapalli village, he said.

An investigation is underway to nab those behind the violence, police said.

Police were deployed in both the villages to avoid any flare-up, they said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 