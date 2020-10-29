1 killed, 2 injured in Odisha while making bombs

One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion while making crude bombs at a place in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The three persons were making the bombs on the roof of a house at K Bhimpur village when one of the bombs went off, police said. Two live bombs and explosive powder were seized from the spot, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Aska, Suryamani Pradhan said.

The deceased was identified as Prasant Mallick (33) of K Bhimpur village. The injured persons belonged to nearby Bata Sashana village. While one of them has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, another person is undergoing treatment in a community health centre (CHC) at Sheragada.

The condition of one of them was stated to be critical, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the persons were making the bombs to hunt animals, particularly wild boars, in the nearby forest, the SDPO said.