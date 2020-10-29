1 killed, 2 injured in Odisha while making bombs

1 killed, 2 injured in Odisha while making bombs

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 29 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 20:07 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion while making crude bombs at a place in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The three persons were making the bombs on the roof of a house at K Bhimpur village when one of the bombs went off, police said. Two live bombs and explosive powder were seized from the spot, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Aska, Suryamani Pradhan said.

The deceased was identified as Prasant Mallick (33) of K Bhimpur village. The injured persons belonged to nearby Bata Sashana village. While one of them has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, another person is undergoing treatment in a community health centre (CHC) at Sheragada.

The condition of one of them was stated to be critical, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the persons were making the bombs to hunt animals, particularly wild boars, in the nearby forest, the SDPO said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of this year

This Assam tea fetches record price of this year

 