10 injured after Sikkim bus rams into SUV in Bengal

10 injured after Sikkim bus rams into SUV in West Bengal's Kalimpong

The bus hit the SUV at Mamkhola near Bhalukhola on NH10, midway between Siliguri and Gangtok, around 10 am, police said.

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Jul 07 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

At least 10 passengers were injured when a bus collided with a SUV in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district on Friday, police said.

Also Read: Three killed, six injured as bus on way to PM Modi's rally in Raipur hits truck

The bus, belonging to the Sikkim Nationalised Transport, hit the Sikkim-registered SUV at Mamkhola near Bhalukhola on NH10, midway between Siliguri and Gangtok, around 10 am, police said.

Sikkim transport department officials said the bus was on its way to Siliguri when it met with the accident.

Police took the injured to a hospital in Sikkim. "We brought 10 persons including the driver and conductor to Rangpo Hospital in an ambulance. Another bus has been sent to ferry the rest to their destination," the official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sikkim
Gangtok
Accident
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 