10 Manipuri children, including 9 girls, repatriated from Kerala

At least 10 children, nine of whom are girls from Manipur, who were allegedly taken to Kerala with the promise of better care and education were repatriated to their home state on Monday.

The nine girls belonging to Imphal East district, and a boy belonging to Thoubal district in Manipur were repatriated from Calicut in Kerala.

The girls were found staying in the Ciesco Girls Home and the boy was an inmate of Calicut Orphanage. They were repatriated back to the state as per an order of the Child Welfare Committee, Kozhikode, Kerala, said a statement issued by Manipur government.

"After receiving the children formally from the custody of the escorts/officials from Kerala, the particulars of the children were cross-checked and verified. They were handed over to their parents after observing due formalities by, director (Social Welfare) Ngangom Uttam Singh, deputy director (WP) Binobala Nongmeikapam, and officials of SCPS, DCPUs of Child Protection Services (CPS) along with Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) Imphal East and Thoubal district. The parents and children were given proper advice on precautionary measures to be observed in connection with Covid-19," said the statement.

Although the statement did not say who had taken out the children, official sources said they were taken out despite a Supreme Court order that prohibited transportation of children from Manipur with the promise of care and education.

"Economic condition of their parents is very bad. Taking advantage of their economic condition, they were taken out. But the matter was raised with Kerala after some of the parents sought the state government's help," said an official in Manipur.

It is appealed to the general public that no child be sent to other states on the pretext of giving free education and shelter by any organisation/individual. If any individual/organisation approaches a family/guardian offering free education or shelter, it is requested to contact the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit or Child Line- 1098 for guidance and verification. If the Child needs care and protection, he/she shall be kept in a Child Care Institute/Children Homes of his/her respective district in the state after producing before the concerned Child Welfare Committee. It may be noted that a Child's own family is the best and safest place for overall development and growth of the child," said the statement.