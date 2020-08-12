Infant given sanitiser-mixed water to drink in Tripura

10-month-old given sanitiser-mixed water to drink at health centre in Tripura

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A ten-month-old baby in Tripura's Unakoti district was allegedly given water mixed with sanitiser to drink at a health centre where he was taken for administering a polio vaccine, police said on Wednesday.

A police complaint was registered against the ASHA (accredited social health activist) worker for giving the baby sanitiser-mixed water, officer-in-charge of Kumarghat police station Pradyot Datta said.

After the baby was administered a polio vaccine at the health centre in Sonamura village on Tuesday, his mother asked the ASHA worker to give drinking water, police said.

After drinking the water the baby got unwell and was taken to a hospital.

Datta said that as per the preliminary investigation it was found to be a mistake.

Health officials said the baby was undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ASHA
Tripura
sanitizers

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 