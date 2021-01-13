10 Rohingyas who fled Cox' Bazar camps in Bangladesh held in train in West Bengal

At least 10 Rohingyas, including two women and five infants, who fled refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazaar and entered Tripura with the help of an agent were caught in a Rajdhani Express train in West Bengal on Tuesday.

They were caught in Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani special train at New Jalpaiguri, following suspicion by railway personnel about their identity.

"During inquiry they disclosed that they belong to Rohingya community and boarded the train from Agartala station on January 11. They crossed over to India on January 10 from Comilla on Bangladesh side to Sonamura on Indian side in Tripura and boarded the train from Agartala with the help of an agent. They fled Kutupalong camp located in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh," said a statement issued by chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railways, Subhanan Chanda.

On November 26 last year, 14 Rohingyas were similarly arrested from Rajdhani Express at New Jalpaiguri. They had also fled the Cox's Bazar refugee camps and had boarded the train at Agartala. Two days later, another eight Rohingyas were arrested from a house in South Assam's Karimganj district.