100-year-old woman gets Covid-19 vaccine jab in Indore

100-year-old woman gets Covid-19 vaccine jab in Indore

The vaccine was administered by a private hospital at a camp organised by residents of an apartment complex

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 02 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 19:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A 100-year-old woman was administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, an official said.

The vaccine was administered by a private hospital at a camp organised by residents of an apartment complex in Mahalaxmi Nagar area of the city, it was stated.

"This woman is one of the oldest beneficiaries of the vaccine in the state," district vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

On March 27, a 107-year-old man was also given the vaccine jab in the city, the official said.

Indore is among the worst affected districts of the state in the pandemic and the state government has set a target to administer 50,000 doses per day to the eligible persons in the region.

To speed up the vaccination process, the local administration had decided to organise a "vaccination festival" on Friday.

The district has so far recorded 70,991 cases of coronavirus and 965 casualties. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indore
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 