100-year-old woman gets Covid-19 vaccine jab in Indore

A 100-year-old woman was administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, an official said.

The vaccine was administered by a private hospital at a camp organised by residents of an apartment complex in Mahalaxmi Nagar area of the city, it was stated.

"This woman is one of the oldest beneficiaries of the vaccine in the state," district vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

On March 27, a 107-year-old man was also given the vaccine jab in the city, the official said.

Indore is among the worst affected districts of the state in the pandemic and the state government has set a target to administer 50,000 doses per day to the eligible persons in the region.

To speed up the vaccination process, the local administration had decided to organise a "vaccination festival" on Friday.

The district has so far recorded 70,991 cases of coronavirus and 965 casualties.