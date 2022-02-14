1,000 complaints filed against Rahul Gandhi: Assam BJYM

Assam BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday claimed that its activists have filed more than 1,000 complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at various police stations in the state over one of his tweets.

It was, however, not immediately known if any case has been registered by any police station against these complaints. A special DGP of Assam Police when asked told PTI that the state has a total of 329 police stations, 293 outposts and 151 patrol posts. Though a complaint can be filed in outposts and patrol posts, the case will be registered only at a police station.

Assam BJYM media convenor Biswajit Khound while claiming that more than 1000 complaints have been filed by the Morcha's activists, did not share the names of police stations or districts where it was done or any other detail. The BJYM in a statement claimed that the senior Congress leader in his tweet had allegedly excluded the north east region while describing India.

"Gandhi mentioned India as stretching from Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal, thereby eliminating Northeast from India. It carried a threat to India's geographical integrity and security," Khound said in the statement.

In one of the purported complaints filed with the police and shared with media, the BJYM alleged that Gandhi's tweet indirectly supported China's claim that north east, especially Arunachal Pradesh, is part of it. His tweet expressed the "separatist mentality" which showed the ideology of the grand old party, Khound alleged.

"The Congress party is unfortunate for India and Rahul Gandhi is India's problem," the statement said.

A BJP spokesperson said that the state unit of the party's Mahila Morcha also filed several complaints against Gandhi at different police stations. Gandhi had on February 10 tweeted about the diversity and strength of India. "There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," he had said on the microblogging platform.

The filing of complaints by Assam BJP's different wings against Gandhi comes after the student and youth wings of the Congress lodged several FIRs across different states against state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial remark on Gandhi's father.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on February 11, Sarma had attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines. He had even asked whether "BJP had ever demanded proof of Gandhi being the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi". This had led to a huge controversy with several opposition parties, including chief ministers, criticising the "deplorable" statement made by Sarma.

