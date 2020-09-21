103 new coronavirus cases take Meghalaya's tally to 4,660

At least 103 people, including four health workers, tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 4,660, an official said.

Of the new cases, 78 were reported from East Khasi, 14 from Ri-Bhoi, seven from West Garo, three from West Khasi and one from South West Garo Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Four health workers -- three from East Khasi Hills and one from West Garo Hills -- were among new patients, he said.

Thirty patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,513, he said.

Meghalaya now has 2,111 active Covid-19 cases and 36 people have died due to the disease so far.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the maximum number of active cases at 1,510, followed by East Jaintia at 275 and Ri-Bhoi at 142.