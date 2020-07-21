11 BSF jawans, one Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

At least 13 more people, including 11 BSF jawans, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

One of the 13 patients is an Army personnel, who recently returned to the state from Kashmir, he said.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said the new cases were reported from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near here.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A total of 133 samples were tested for the disease on Monday, it said. Barring the Army personnel, all others, including a civilian, are asymptomatic, the statement said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram currently stands at 129, while 168 people have recovered from the disease so far.