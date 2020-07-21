11 BSF jawans, one Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

At least 13 more people, including 11 BSF jawans, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

One of the 13 patients is an Army personnel, who recently returned to the state from Kashmir, he said.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said the new cases were reported from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near here.

A total of 133 samples were tested for the disease on Monday, it said. Barring the Army personnel, all others, including a civilian, are asymptomatic, the statement said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram currently stands at 129, while 168 people have recovered from the disease so far.