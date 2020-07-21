11 BSF jawans test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

11 BSF jawans, one Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jul 21 2020, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 12:24 ist

At least 13 more people, including 11 BSF jawans, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

One of the 13 patients is an Army personnel, who recently returned to the state from Kashmir, he said.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said the new cases were reported from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near here.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A total of 133 samples were tested for the disease on Monday, it said. Barring the Army personnel, all others, including a civilian, are asymptomatic, the statement said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram currently stands at 129, while 168 people have recovered from the disease so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mizoram
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

Has Congress closed doors for Sachin Pilot?

Has Congress closed doors for Sachin Pilot?

 