11 CRPF jawans injured after vehicle falls into pit

11 CRPF jawans injured after vehicle falls into pit in Jharkhand

The injured jawans were sent to Dumri Referral Hospital for treatment

PTI
PTI, Giridih,
  • Jul 24 2022, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 20:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

As many as 11 jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after the vehicle carrying them fell into a pit in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on Dumri road near Latkato forest in Madhuban police station area around 3 pm when the CRPF vehicle lost its balance and fell into the pit, the police said. Madhuban police station in charge Mrityunjay Singh said the bus was heading towards Chatra from Madhuban.

Also Read | Four dead, many injured in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

The injured jawans were sent to Dumri Referral Hospital for treatment.

