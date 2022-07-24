11 CRPF jawans injured after vehicle falls into pit in Jharkhand

As many as 11 jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after the vehicle carrying them fell into a pit in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place on Dumri road near Latkato forest in Madhuban police station area around 3 pm when the CRPF vehicle lost its balance and fell into the pit, the police said. Madhuban police station in charge Mrityunjay Singh said the bus was heading towards Chatra from Madhuban.
Also Read | Four dead, many injured in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban
The injured jawans were sent to Dumri Referral Hospital for treatment.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition
How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure
Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break
With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton
Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George
Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales
When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded
Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025