11 CRPF jawans injured after vehicle falls into pit in Jharkhand

As many as 11 jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after the vehicle carrying them fell into a pit in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on Dumri road near Latkato forest in Madhuban police station area around 3 pm when the CRPF vehicle lost its balance and fell into the pit, the police said. Madhuban police station in charge Mrityunjay Singh said the bus was heading towards Chatra from Madhuban.

The injured jawans were sent to Dumri Referral Hospital for treatment.