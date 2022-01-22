11 killed, 25 injured in Odisha road accidents

At least 11 people were killed and 25 others injured in two road accidents in Odisha on Saturday, police said.

Six people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a coal-laden truck rammed into a bus from behind in Balasore district, a senior officer said.

In another accident in Subarnapur district, five people, including three of a family, were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck. It took place on Mahanadi Bridge early during the day when the 10 occupants of the car were returning home in Nimma village in Ullunda block after attending a marriage ceremony in Kaudiamunda, a district police officer said. The Balasore accident occurred around 1.40 pm on National Highway 16 in Bidu area.

"The bus fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, while the goods vehicle overturned on the road," the officer said.

The driver of the truck lost control over it and the vehicle carrying coal hit the bus which was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Mayurbhanj, he said. The bus was standing on the road to lift passengers when the accident took place. A woman and a child were among those who were killed, Balasore Regional Transport Officer Rashmi Dalabehera said. The deceased have not been identified so far, the police officer said.

The injured people have been admitted to hospitals in Soro and Balasore town, he said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal expressed grief over the Balasore accident and wished speedy recovery to injured people. Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and free treatment for those injured, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

In the head-on collision between the SUV and the truck, five of the 10 occupants of the four-wheeler died on the spot, while the remaining five were trapped inside the vehicle, and police rescued them by using gas cutters.

The deceased were identified as Asish Pandia, Pramod Pandia, Siddhi Pandia, Trayambak Meher and Subham Pandia, the officer said. The injured people are undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here